Bellevue Woman Charged In Gruesome Child Abuse Case

A Bellevue woman has been charged with child abuse after police say she twisted the genitals of her boyfriend’s 5-year-old son after the boy wet the bed.

Bail was set Wednesday at $30,000 for 48-year-old Hollie Budka, who is charged with felony child abuse in Douglas County. Police say they were called after the boy’s mother noticed marks and bruising on his neck and genitals following the boy’s visit to his father’s house on Jan. 28.

The boy told investigators that Budka twisted his genitals and beat him with a belt after he had wet the bed.