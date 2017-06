Nebraska US Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, whose vote Republican leaders absolutely need if they hope to pass a health care bill in the Senate this week, told a gathering of conservative donors on Sunday the bill does not really repeal Obamacare but instead mostly concerns a government program that provides health coverage to the poor.

Sasse call it “largely a Medicaid reform packageā€, according to Vox.com. Sasse isn’t taking a position on the bill, saying he’s only read about 40% of it.