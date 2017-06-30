Ben Sasse Wants The President To Stop Tweeting

Nebraska U-S Republican Senator, Ben Sasse wants President Trump to stop Tweeting.

After the President went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, hosts of the MSNBC show “Morning Joe”, Senator Sasse tweeted, quote, “Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office”, end quote.

Senator Sasse did not support Trump in the presidential race and is considered one of a handful of Republican senators who still hasn’t made up his mind about supporting the Seante version of health care reform.