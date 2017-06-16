Beware Of Tax Frauds
By Greg Smith
|
Jun 16, 2017 @ 7:49 AM
The Internal Revenue Service is warning people about a new scam linked to the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System. Fraudsters call to demand an immediate tax payment through a prepaid debit card, but there’s a twist.

The scammer claims to be from the IRS and tells the victim about 2 certified letters supposedly sent to the taxpayer in the mail, but returned as undeliverable.

The scam artist then threatens arrest if a payment is not made through a prepaid debit card. REMEMBER…the first contact you ever get from the IRS will NOT be through a random, threatening phone call.

 

