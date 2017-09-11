Bicyclist Found Dead Near Hickman Identified

A bicycle rider appears to have died alone on the south edge of Lincoln Monday morning.

Stephen Heilman of rural Hickman was found, unresponsive and not breathing, next to his bicycle near 68th and Roca Road.

Sheriff’s deputies, Hickman Rural and Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel tried lifesaving measures but Heilman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s office says it appears Heilman was traveling south of 67th when he fell off his bicycle and suffered head injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet, and the investigators determined that no other vehicle was involved.