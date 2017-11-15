A Big Bright Christmas Ahead

A big bright Christmas tree and the smell of hot chocolate are among the things children will remember from Wednesday night at one of Lincoln’s longtime signature Christmas Season events: The Salvation Army Tree of lights. The tree lighting took place in a 5-7 pm ceremony at Home Real Estate at 54th and O Streets. Major Mark Anderson, the head of the Lincoln Salvation Army, says the tree will remain lit through Christmas, reminding the public of the annual red kettle fund drive, which helps a lot of families during the holidays.

“The salvation army is only as strong as the city of Lincoln allows us to be, the bell ringing campaign provides more than 60% of the revenue stream we use to help families and kids throughout the year,” Anderson said. “The money donated goes to food, housing, people that need help with utilities, music lessons and the list goes on. All these things are accomplished by someone volunteering to ring a bell or simply dropping some money in that red kettle.”

Major Anderson also wanted to let everyone know that donating at the kettles isn’t the only way to give. Contributions can be made by going to www.ringbells.org. This year’s Tree of Lights campaign goal is $650,000.00. The lighting on the tree will act as a barometer to report progress toward the goal as the Holiday Season progresses.