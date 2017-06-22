Big Changes Coming To UNL

A new look is coming to the downtown UNL campus. 17th Street will close from Vine to R Streets, becoming a 6-block pedestrian mall, similar to what you see on campus along 12th and 14th streets. 16th Street will become 2-way traffic through campus, and bike lanes are being added along Vine and 16th streets.

It’s all part of the university’s master plan, which puts parking and vehicle traffic toward the edges of campus and to Lincoln’s Antelope Valley project. The project is scheduled to be done ahead of the fall semester.