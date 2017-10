The largest fentanyl bust in Nebraska history happened Wednesday. The 27 year old California man behind it, Edgar Navarro-Aguirre, will be in federal court today. More than 33 pounds of fentanyl, an opioid drug wa-a-ay more potent than heroin, is the largest seizure ever in Nebraska and one of the largest in the nation. Authorities say the drugs were being hauled from California to New York and New Jersey.