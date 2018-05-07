Biking Events Picking Up`

To celebrate National Bike Month in May, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is encouraging area bicycle riders to start sign up and record their pedaling. The city is hoping to once again win the crown as National Bike Challenge champions. The 2018 National Challenge began May 1 and runs through September 30. To participate, riders must sign up at lovetoride.net.

In 2017, Lincoln won the Challenge for the third time in five years. Previous wins were in 2016 and 2013. Last year, 899 Lincoln riders logged 704,502 miles.

Other cycling events this spring include:

The Tour de Lincoln – Hosted by the Great Plains Trails Network. The free event showcases trails in all four quadrants of the City. The four separate rides begin at 6 p.m. at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 21st and “Q” streets. More information is available at the group’s website, gptn.org. The dates are:

· May 10 – Southwest Tour, 16 miles

· May 17 – Northwest Tour, 12 miles

· May 24 – Southeast Tour, 15 miles

· May 31 – Northeast Tour, 16 miles

Bike to Work Week will be May 14 through 18. Events include:

Friday, May 11 – Kickoff Event, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Method Cycles and Craft House, 416 South 11th Street. Participants can enjoy specials on coffee and pastries and pick up “Bike Bingo” cards to be played during the week. Information will also be shared about upcoming bicycle events and Lincoln’s new bike share program, BikeLNK.

Friday May 18 – Wrap-up Event, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Method Cycles and Craft House. “Bike Bingo” prizes, which include BikeLNK passes and gift certificates to local bike shops, will be awarded. Happy Hour specials will also be available.

Trail Trek – Saturday, June 23 at Haymarket Park. The event is a celebration of Lincoln’s trail system, led by the Great Plains Trail Network, featuring seven different rides ranging from 10 to 62.1 miles. Each participant receives a shirt, a water bottle (first 1,000 entries), on-trail water and snacks, and lunch at Haymarket or Elmwood Park. Registration and complete information at gptn.org.