Bill Barring LGBTQ Discrimination Stokes New Nebraska Debate

(AP) A bill that would prevent psychologists from discriminating against patients based on their sexual orientation or gender identity is reviving a nearly decade-old dispute in Nebraska state government.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said Thursday the measure would create a code of conduct designed to protect such patients without requiring professionals to treat them if doing so conflicts with their personal beliefs. Psychologists would have to provide an adequate referral instead.

Opponents say faith-based providers cannot offer referrals for services they don’t believe are in the patient’s interests.

Supporters say psychologists must provide referrals for public and individual safety.

The bill is unlikely to advance, but Pansing Brooks says it creates awareness of the problem. She plans to continue pushing for the update if it is not resolved.