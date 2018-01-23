Bill Would Crack Down On Texting Drivers, Require Seatbelt Use

A bill before the legislature would toughen the penalties for people who text while driving or don’t wear seat belts. Senator Bob Krist of Omaha wants to turn both into Primary Offenses. Right now they’re secondary…meaning that drivers can only be ticketed if they’re stopped for something else.

LB 671 revises the state’s Driver’s License Statute to require that drivers, including those with a School Permit, Learner’s Permit, or Provisional License would be prohibited from using “any wireless device” to send or read written messages while driving. Krist cited the example of three teens in a Volkswagon Bug in which the passenger in the back seat was not buckled up. The driver was texting, became involved in a serious accident, and the backseat passenger “became a flying projectile.”

He also related the story of a woman driving on Omaha’s Radial Highway. She dropped her phone, he said, and was picking it up when she ran into a parked car, cutting off the legs of a woman who was standing behind that car.

His bill also prohibits school bus drivers from using cell phones or sending text messages while driving.

In Tuesday’s Hearing before the Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, Eric Koeppe, CEO/President of National Safety Council of Nebraska was in favor of LB 671.

“They (The National Safety Council) recently named Nebraska to its worst states list” he said “specifically pointing out Nebraska’s lack of enforcement of seat belt and text messaging laws.”

Spike Eickholt of the Nebraska Criminal Offense Attorneys Association appeared in opposition to LB 671.

“The officer says I think you were on your cell phone, the person says ‘I wasn’t on my phone’ , the phone’s right there. That person is not going to win in court. It would mean that every stop would be permitted under the law, and it’s our position that that gives too much discretion for Law Enforcement and too much discretion for the State.”

Under Krist’s bill, anyone caught texting while driving would face a $200 fine for the first offense, $300 for the second offense, and $500 for the third and any following offenses. A seat belt violation would subject the driver to a $25 fine.

The Committee will consider the bill and determine whether to send it on to the full Legislature for debate.