Bill Would Increase Speed Limit On Interstate 80, Other Highways
By Jeff Motz
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 12:24 PM
Nebraska State Capitol building in downtown Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

There’s support from Governor Pete Ricketts on a bill from Gretna Senator John Murante that would raise the speed limit on Interstate 80 and other Nebraska Highways by 5 mph.

That would mean I-80 would be raised from 75 mph to 80 mph in sections, including between Lincoln and Omaha.   If the bill passes, the I-80 speed limit between both cities would be increased immediately.

Many other rural highways and expressways would see speed limit increases of 5 mph.

Ricketts says the measure would make Nebraska’s transportation system more effective, efficient and customer-focused.

It’s likely to face resistance from highway safety groups, which argue that higher speed limits have been linked to more fatalities.

