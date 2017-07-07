Blood Drive Competition Features LPD and LFR

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is putting on a blood drive with a twist later this month. This drive will be a competition between Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Donators will be asked which side they want their donation to support, and the department with the most donations will win. The stakes? A washed squadron vehicle, courtesy of the losers.

The first day of the drive is Friday, July 21 at Tower Square starting at 9 AM, and there will be two dates in August. Donating will get you a t-shirt and a couple coupons for free food and drink.

It will also get you entered to win a gift card or tickets to the Lincoln or Omaha zoos or the movies.