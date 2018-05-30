Boards, Log Reportedly Thrown At Passing Cars Along Highway 77

There have been at least three reports of an unknown man throwing objects at passing vehicles near Highway 77 and West Van Dorn early Monday morning.

Lincoln Police say a 51-year-old woman reported she was driving on the overpass when she observed a man standing in the intersection. The man threw a 2×4 board at her vehicle, causing damage to the passenger side.

A short time later, a 72-year-old woman reported she was westbound on Van Dorn when a man ran out of the trees and she slowed to avoid hitting him. The man threw a log at her vehicle and shattered the windshield, before he retreated northbound into the tree line.

A third caller reported she observed the man standing in the intersection and he threw a board at her passing vehicle.

The man was described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, 6 feet tall, 180lbs, with buzzed hair, wearing a white tank top and black athletic shorts. Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402.441.6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402.475.3600.