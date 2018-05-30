Boards, Log Reportedly Thrown At Passing Cars Along Highway 77
By Jeff Motz
May 30, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
There have been at least three reports of an unknown man throwing objects at passing vehicles near Highway 77 and West Van Dorn early Monday morning.

Lincoln Police say a 51-year-old woman reported she was driving on the overpass when she observed a man standing in the intersection. The man threw a 2×4 board at her vehicle, causing damage to the passenger side.

A short time later, a 72-year-old woman reported she was westbound on Van Dorn when a man ran out of the trees and she slowed to avoid hitting him. The man threw a log at her vehicle and shattered the windshield, before he retreated northbound into the tree line.

A third caller reported she observed the man standing in the intersection and he threw a board at her passing vehicle.

The man was described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, 6 feet tall, 180lbs, with buzzed hair, wearing a white tank top and black athletic shorts. Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402.441.6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402.475.3600.

