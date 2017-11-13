Bob Kerrey on Veterans Day

Bob Kerrey turned 74 in August, so it’s been more than 50 years since he was permanently wounded in VietNam as a Navy SEAL. The former Nebraska governor and U-S Democrat Senator, told KFOR NEWS being a veteran for that long has revealed to him, in some ways, the farther he gets away from that time, the more emotional it is because the memories come flooding back. His most vivid memory on Veterans Day is the memory of guys who never got to be a veteran. Kerrey admitted to KFOR NEWS there are times when the anger comes back, but not because of the way Vietnam veterans were treated when they returned home. It’s because the government just “flat out lied to us about what was going on (in Vietnam).”

A recent internal audit of the Veteran Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System reportedly revealed employees kept a secret waiting list of patients from Nebraska and Iowa who had sought VA appointments, obscuring actual wait times for veterans. Kerrey, told KFOR NEWS anytime a veteran “gets screwed“, it makes him angry because these were veterans “who are potential suicides…maybe some of them did. There is a much higher rate of suicide today than in my day.”

The new 9-11 Memorial in Veterans Memorial Garden includes names of 63 Nebraskans killed in service since September 11th, 2001. Dozens more will be added after verification with families. Gold Star mothers, Joyce Peck and Maria Medrano–Nehls worked for more than 4 years to get the monument.