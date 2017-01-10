Body of Missing Man Found

Saunders County Sheriff’s deputies and State Patrol troopers found the body of a missing Valparaiso area man Tuesday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they found the body of 42-year-old Sean Eddy in a creek near Highway 79 and County Road A, about two miles south of Valparaiso. The Sheriff said there is no indication of foul play, but an autopsy will be performed. About 40 people, aided by a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter, searched for Eddy Monday and Tuesday near the area where his car was found. His vehicle was found on last Friday, 150 yards north of the body’s location. The spot is about 3 miles from his home. The Sheriff said numerous questions remain to be answered. Eddy’s car was found in working order, his cell phone was in the car, and there didn’t appear to be a reason that he would have walked into a creek.