Bond Continued For 17 Year Old Murder Case Suspect

A 17-year-old arrested for accessory to a felony in the murder of a Lincoln man in March appeared in court on Wednesday morning. Americle Fuqua, who is currently being tried as an adult according to court documents, appeared in Lancaster County Court. The judge in the case ordered her bond stay at 10 percent of $100,000, and scheduled her next bond review for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Fuqua is charged with being an accessory to a felony. Police believe she lied during interviews following the shooting death of Edgar Union Jr. on March 26. Our media partner 10-11 News reports that Court records say Fuqua has been a longtime friend of the suspected shooter, Natavian Q. Morton. Police believe Morton shot and killed the 22 year old Union in the College View area on March 26.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Union and Morton are “known to each other.” On the day of the shooting, a call came in shortly before 2 p.m. reporting the incident near 47th and Stockwell streets. Police said Union Jr., a father of five, was pronounced dead a short time later.