Bond Set At $750K For CU’s Watson

Bond has been set at $750,000 for Creighton basketball player Maurice Watson Jr., who is charged with first-degree sexual assault for allegedly forcing a 19-year-old Omaha woman into having nonconsensual sex. Watson, who appeared in Douglas County Court on Monday, would have to post $75,000 to be released from jail. A preliminary hearing was set for March 27.

According to police, the woman said accused Watson of assaulting her early in the morning Feb. 4 at an Omaha home. Watson’s attorney, Stu Dornan, has said Watson denies the allegations. The university announced last week that Watson had been suspended from all athletic-related activities since Feb. 13. He also is banned from campus. The 23-year-old senior point guard suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.