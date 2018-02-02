Bond Set For Lincoln Murder Suspects

Bond was set Friday for two men charged in a Lincoln homicide. Dominic Aguirre and Paul Clark learned they they both are charged with second degree murder for the death of 35 year old Phillip Madlock. His family reported Madlock missing in July of 2017.

Aguirre and Clark were already in jail, on unrelated drug charges, when they learned of the murder charges. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said earlier this week the two were charged after an investigation that gathered evidence from vehicles and buildings in Cass and Saunders counties in addition to Lincoln and Lancaster County. He said it’s believed that Madlock was killed in Lincoln, over a drug debt, and taken to another county. Bliemeister has not yet revealed whether the body has been located.

Bond for Aguirre and Clark was set at $1.5 Million. They’re scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.