Boswell Pleads Not Guilty To Unrelated Federal Charges

A not guilty plea from one of two people of interest in the death and disappearance of a Lincoln woman on unrelated federal charges. On Monday, 23-year-old Bailey Boswell made the plea via teleconference from the Saline County Jail to a U.S. District courtroom in Lincoln. Among the charges includes interstate transportation of stolen property. Boswell and 51-year-old Aubrey Trail have not had charges filed against them in the Sydney Loofe case. Trail is in a maximum security prison in Kansas and will appear in court through video teleconference tomorrow on the unrelated charges.