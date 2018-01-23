Boswell Pleads Not Guilty To Unrelated Federal Charges
By Jeff Motz
|
Jan 23, 2018 @ 7:44 AM

A not guilty plea from one of two people of interest in the death and disappearance of a Lincoln woman on unrelated federal charges. On Monday, 23-year-old Bailey Boswell made the plea via teleconference from the Saline County Jail to a U.S. District courtroom in Lincoln. Among the charges includes interstate transportation of stolen property. Boswell and 51-year-old Aubrey Trail have not had charges filed against them in the Sydney Loofe case. Trail is in a maximum security prison in Kansas and will appear in court through video teleconference tomorrow on the unrelated charges.

Related Content

CRASH UPDATE: Lincoln Woman In Life-Threatening Co...
Woman Arrested After Defaced Gun, Pot Found During...
Lincoln’s Kawasaki Plant Set To Get Huge Con...
Crash Seriously Hurts One Person Late Monday Morni...
Snowy, Icy, Windy, Dangerous Storm Hits Eastern Ne...
Residents Displaced by Duplex Fire Saturday Night