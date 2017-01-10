Botique Hotel Planned Downtown

Mayor Chris Beutler and a group of three developers announced Tuesday that a new project will involve the major renovation of two buildings at 11th and “P” streets. The plans include adding three new floors to the four-story building at 216 N. 11th Street to create a new boutique hotel and to make improvements to the adjoining Commercial Club building at 200 N. 11th Street.

“This project is significant for several reasons,” said Mayor Beutler. “It represents a major investment in two of downtown Lincoln’s older buildings and includes the restoration of many historic elements. It’s a great addition to the vibrant ‘P’ Street retail corridor. And it continues the momentum that is taking our downtown to an exciting new level.”

The $10 million project includes the following:

The seven-story building that would be created at 216 N. 11th would house the Kindler Hotel. The first floor would include the hotel reception area and an indoor and outdoor lounge and wine bar. The upper floors would hold about 38 hotel rooms.

Many of the exterior features of the four-story Commercial Club building on the corner would be restored, including the second-floor windows. The first two floors will be updated, with Misty’s Restaurant continuing to operate on the first floor and commercial space on the second floor. The banquet room on the third floor, with its 25-foot ceiling, would be restored and available for special occasions. The fourth floor would become four units that could be used for residential and hotel space. A fifth floor may be added for additional residential space.

The two buildings will be tied together with new elevators and infrastructure, and a skywalk across the alley will connect the new hotel to the Que Place Parking Garage.

The development team includes the following:

Cas-Neb-neda, LLC, whose principals include Nicolas and Brooke Castaneda, will be the owner and developer of the Kindler Hotel. The hotel is named for Brooke’s father, Lincoln artist Ken Kindler, who passed away in 2014. The hotel will “reflect and present some of Ken’s artwork, while adding a modern twist and staying true to Nebraska themes.”

Lincoln Commercial Club, LLC will be the owner and developer for the basement and first two floors of the Lincoln Commercial Club building, which will include condominiums.

Don Campbell will be the owner of the third and fourth floors of the Lincoln Commercial Club building, which will include condominiums. He will develop the space with his partner, interior designer Dana Walsh. Campbell is the great-grandson of John E. Miller, the founder of Lincoln’s Miller and Paine department store. Miller was the president of the Lincoln Commercial Club when the building was completed in 1912.

Local architect and design specialist Gill Peace of Peace Studio Architects is the project’s architect.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission will have a public hearing at its January 18 meeting on an amendment to the Downtown Redevelopment Plan for the project. The Commission’s recommendation will then go to the City Council for public hearing and vote. The City Council would also review and vote on the redevelopment agreement for the project. Developers hope to begin construction this spring, and finish in the summer of 2018.