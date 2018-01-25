Bounds: Classrooms Will Be Cut Next

The University of Nebraska received encouraging news and bad news about the state budget today. Speaker of The Legislature Jim Scheer told the Board of Regents that money will be tight when the budget debate begins, and no new spending bills are likely to be passed. As far as the $24 Million in additional N-U budget cuts requested by the Governor, Scheer indicated he might try to whittle the figure down.

“My belief is that we have to work together. No one or entity should be isolated and take the total loss of revenue.”

Scheer’s comments were an obvious reply to University President Hank Bounds, who said the Governor is asking too much of the University. “Our appropriation is about 13% of the overall State appropriation”, Bounds said, but if this stands, we’ll end up taking about 33-34% of the cuts.”

The University has been working on a $30 Million cut in its annual fixed costs during the past year, and has passed a tuition increase for the coming fall,in order to close a projected $49 Million budget gap. The Governor’s latest proposal calls for another $11 Million reduction in the current year’s spending, and another $23 million next year. Bounds said they will be tough to make. “The fact of the matter is we can’t efficiency our way into another $24 Million.”

Bounds told the Regents he’s instructed the chancellors of the four campuses to come up with potential cuts that are not across the board, do not require taking large amounts of cash out of reserves, and can be accomplished by June of 2019. He said his ten budget teams have identified every system cut they can find. “I don’t know how we can get to $24 Million without affecting academic programs.”

Scheer told the Regents Nebraska’s economy is not as bad as it sounds. He said the economy is growing, but not as fast as forecast.

“The State revenues did look better in December, they are looking good this month. If we can string some time periods together that we continue to look favorable in revenue, a lot of things go away.” He said Economic Forecasting is part Science and part guesswork. The State’s tax revenues have fallen short of the Economic Forecasting Board’s estimates for most of the past year. The Board’s estimates are used to build the budget, based on expected annual revenue. “The economy is growing, we have more revenue this year than last, just not as much as they expected” Scheer said, adding “They might have been a little over optimistic last year.”