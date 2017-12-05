Bounds, Green Say Campus Open To All Ideas

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds and Lincoln Campus Chancellor Ronnie Green both agreed today that an August 25th incident in which several faculty members harassed a conservative student needs to be addressed. They both told the Board of Regents that steps are being taken to make sure the incident isn’t repeated, and that “all campuses are open to a free exchange of all ideas.”

Bounds said two possible outcomes will result from the discussion. “Either we will be divided, or we can work through these tough issues together in a way that makes Nebraska the best place to live, to work, to go to school.”

Bounds and Green were responding to three presentations earlier in the meeting, two from Faculty members and one from a retired professor.

Julie Schleck, an Associate Professor and Graduate Chair of the English Department, presented an open letter signed by 315 Faculty members. She accused Governor Pete Ricketts and several members of the Legislature of “financial hostage taking” and attempting to exert “ideological control” over subjects taught and discussed on campus. She said reaction to the August 25th incident “has greatly surpassed the initial event.”

Dave Maschman, a Professor Emeritus of Education, told the Regents they don’t have to take sides. Rather, he said, they must support all sides in the discussion. He criticized Chancellor Ronnie Green, however, for dismissing a Graduate Assistant involved in the incident without due process. “Do we really want a University where the Chancellor doles out whatever punishment the governor demands”?

Sarah Purcell, the President of the UNL Faculty Senate, said Academic Freedom, Civil Discourse, and Shared Governance are key to creating the best situation on campus. She suggested that Faculty members be allowed to become members of the Board of Regents, or at least serve on Regents’ committees.