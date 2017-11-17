Bounds “Surprised and Embarrassed” by “Unprofessional behavior” at UNL

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds has written a letter to Governor Pete Ricketts and every member of the Legislature with new information regarding the emerging issue of free speech on campus.

In his letter, Bounds told the State Officials that the materials he included with his letter were uncovered while answering a Public Records Request. The request concerned an August 25th incident in which a Graduate Teaching Assistant “mistreated” a student. That student was outside of the City Campus Student Union at the time, soliciting members for an on-campus Conservative political organization.

Bounds said in his letter “I am surprised and embarrassed by what we found in the documents.” He supplied two e-mails from former UNL administrator Ellen Weissinger. In the first, she says she has been concerned about civility on campus for years, saying she doesn’t think it is “safe” to be conservative on Campus. In a follow-up e-mail, however, she explains that her use of “safe” referred to the freedom to express all ideas, not to physical safety.

The material released also included correspondence between Executive Vice Chancellor Donde Plowman, UNL News Director Steve Smith, and Chief Communication and Marketing Officer Teresa Paulsen. The communications between the three discussed ways in which they could manage the direction of news stories about the August 25 incident, with Smith saying he had tried to “soften some of the more inflammatory aspects of the mainstream stories”. Smith also suggested they may want to “have a surrogate write op-eds to the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star to start peeling away at the right wing’s central narrative that has unfortunately been parroted my the mainstream media.” Smith and Paulsen are no longer employed by the University.

Bounds said some of the e-mails he forwarded to the Governor and the Senators contained “serious errors in judgement” and added “we are holding employees accountable.” The NU President said he has directed UNL administrators to develop a plan to ensure that “no inappropriate political bias exists in our classrooms or anywhere on campus”.

He added that he is asking a range of stakeholders to review University Policies in the area of political expression, and said recommendations will be presented to the Board of Regents in January for “improved clarity and consistency in our policies.”

Further, Bounds said he has engaged Gallup to conduct an assessment of the environment of all four NU campuses for students, faculty and staff of diverse political backgrounds.

The August 25th incident appeared at one point to have been put to rest after Bounds and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green both declared that the Graduate Teaching Assistant in question had acted inappropriately. On October 30th, however, three members of the Legislature (Steve Erdman, LD 47, Tom Brewer, LD 43, and Steve Halloran, LD 33) issued a joint statement questioning whether the UNL campus and its professors are “hostile toward Conservative students.” The three referred to the August 25th incident, and whether the student was treated fairly by University administrators after it occurred. The three ended their statement by saying they “have justifiable reasons to be concerned about the social condition and discriminatory actions of our State’s flagship university.”

Bounds concluded his November 17 letter to the Governor and Legislature by saying “Nebraska can be a model for how to have robust, respectful, productive dialogue that makes us all stronger.”