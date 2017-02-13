BOWLING: Northeast Boys/Pius X Boys & Girls Win Gold, NU Falls At Ladyjack Invite

Lincoln Northeast won the Class A boys state bowling title yesterday, winning 3-2 over Fremont at Sun Valley Lanes here in Lincoln. In Class B, Lincoln Pius X won the girls and boys titles, with the girls beating Hastings 3-2 and the boys with a 3-0 sweep of York.

Meanwhile, the third-ranked Nebraska bowling team’s bid to win three consecutive tournaments to begin the 2017 calendar year fell just short, as the Cornhuskers fell to No. 3 McKendree 4-1 in Sunday’s championship match at the Stormin’ Ladyjack Invitational in Houston, Texas. The Huskers went 10-3 on the weekend.