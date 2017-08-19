BOXING: History Made In Lincoln, As Crawford Wins Unified Title Over Indongo

Terence “Bud” Crawford put Nebraska back on the map in the boxing world Saturday night.

The fighter from Omaha became the undisputed world champion at 140 pounds, by knocking down Julius Indongo in the third round of the unified junior welterweight title bout at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The 29-year-old Crawford (32-0, 23 knockouts) handed the 34-year-old Indongo (22-1, 11 KOs) his first loss. Crawford knocked down Indongo in the final minute of the second round, but midway through the third round, hit him with a left hook to the body. Indongo was knocked to the canvas and in pain.

The fight was the first four-belt unification bout since 2004, when Bernard Hopkins stopped Oscar De La Hoya to claim all the belts in the 160-pound division. Crawford came in with the WBC and WBO belts; Indongo, from Namibia, was the WBA and IBF champion.

It marks the fifth time Crawford fought in his home state, four of which in recent years in Omaha. This was his first professional fight in Lincoln.