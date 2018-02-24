BOYS A-3 DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Links Survive, Pull Away From Titans

Just when you thought the Lincoln High Boys Basketball team managed to let Papillion-LaVista South back into the ball game, the Links always seemed to answer.

Following a 13-2 first quarter start, Lincoln High never trailed the rest of the way and earned a 57-47 win in the A-3 district semifinal Saturday night at Earl Johnson Gym.

The win puts the Links in Monday’s A-3 championship game against Lincoln East.

Following Lincoln High’s initial 13-2 start, Papillion-LaVista then returned the favor by going on a 10-2 run to end the first quarter with the Links ahead 15-12.

Still, Lincoln High managed to find a way to pull ahead on another run, this time by an 11-3 margin for a 26-15 lead midway through the second quarter. Papio South managed to outscore the Links 9-2 to close the deficit to 28-24 at halftime.

As the Titans trimmed the deficit to two at the beginning of the third quarter, Lincoln High sprinted out on a 12-6 spurt for a 40-32 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

Morgan Perry scored nine of his team-high 15 points during the first run of the game for Lincoln High. Keyshawn Jenkins off the bench came in and scored 13 points, while Jaden Horton and Sammy Richardson each scoring 10 points for the Links (13-11). All of Richardson’s points came from the free-throw line.

Jared Mattley led Papillion-LaVista South with 17 points and played a key role in several of their scoring runs. Tuach Dol had 11 points and Lok Wur added 10 points before fouling out for the Titans, who finish the season at 10-13.