BOYS BASKETBALL: Links Pressure Too Much For Rockets

Lincoln High flexed its muscle Thursday night by applying a full-court press that stifled the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team.

It helped the Links capitalize early and not look back after a 7-0 run to end the first half helped in their 63-37 win over the Rockets at the Earl Johnson Gym.

Lincoln High (3-2) managed a 13-9 first quarter lead and saw their lead dwindle to three, when Northeast got a three-pointer from Carson Busch that narrow the Rocket deficit to 21-18 with 2:25 left before halftime.

Baskets down the stretch from Sammy Richardson, who scored 10 of his game high 19 points in the first half, helped contribute to the Links’ 7-0 finish to the first half, which gave them a 28-18 advantage.

Northeast (0-5) cut the Links lead to nine midway through the third quarter, but Lincoln High outscored the Rockets 28-11 the rest of the way and put the game out of reach. Aside from Richardson, Jaden Horton added 11 points to help the Links.

Busch and lone senior starter Aidan Glenn each scored 11 points for the Rockets.