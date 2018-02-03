BOYS BASKETBALL: Links Use 2nd Half Spurt To Defeat Tigers
By Jeff Motz
|
Feb 3, 2018 @ 2:33 PM

FREMONT—What was a sluggish first half for the Lincoln High boys basketball team was the complete opposite in the second half.

The Links used an 11-0 run to start the third quarter and held off Fremont for a 64-51 victory Friday night at the Al Bahe Gymnasium.

Lincoln High (10-9) sprinted out to the early run when Jihad Muhammad converted on a three-point play, then Morgan Perry answered on a layup.  Sammy Richardson hit a three-pointer before Fremont called time out with 5:54 left in the quarter.  Then Perry hit a three-pointer as part of the run.

Fremont (4-14) didn’t score their first point of the second half until 4:04 left in the third when 6-7 senior sank a pair of free throws.  Dillon Dix hit the Tigers’ first field goal of the half with 1:51 remaining with a three-pointer from the left corner.

Lincoln High outscored Fremont 23-11 in the third quarter.

The Tigers got as close as ten in the final period before the Links pulled away.

Both teams were tied at 6 after the first quarter, but Fremont surged ahead during the second quarter when Harms and Zach Woehrer combined to score 12 points to give the Tigers a 21-20 lead at halftime.

Harms led Fremont with 20 points, while Woehrer added 12.  Perry led Lincoln High in the victory with 15 points and Richardson added 10.

