BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 2 East Fends Off Southwest

Lincoln East relied on its balance offensively while managing to keep Lincoln Southwest from even getting a chance to dictate the tempo of their boys basketball game Friday night.

The Class A No. 2 Spartans relied on 20 points from 6-7 senior forward Jordan Janssen and big baskets down the stretch from 6-6 senior guard Sam Griesel for a 61-49 victory over the Silver Hawks at Southwest High School.

For East, the win gives them the outright city championship for a third straight season, in addition to winning the Heartland Athletic Conference titles in as many years.

East (19-1) took control immediately, racing out to an 11-5 first quarter lead, then went up 21-8 with 4:44 left in the second quarter off an Anthony Marfisi layup.

The Spartans were challenged a little bit in the second half, when Southwest forward Alex Hunzeker started hitting shots from the field, scoring nine of his 11 points in the quarter and helped the Silver Hawks narrow their deficit to 10, 25-15.

East then managed a 7-2 run to finish the half, capped by a Connor Rieckenberg three-pointer for a 32-19 halftime lead.

JaQuaylon Mays, Southwest’s top scorer, sat out the first half for disciplinary reasons started the second half and wound up scoring a team-high 17 points. Despite that, East just continued their to play their brand of basketball.

The Spartans led 49-34 after three quarters. As Southwest, who fell to 12-8, was heating up, East was able to respond and cool off their momentum. The Silver Hawks got as close as nine points in the final period before East pulled away.