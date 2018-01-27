BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 7 Millard South Uses 4th Quarter Run To Stop North Star

Through the first three quarters Friday night, Millard South maintained a small lead and couldn’t shake off the Lincoln North Star boys basketball team.

A pivotal three-pointer with seconds left in the third quarter sparked a 12-0 run into the fourth quarter and the No. 7 Patriots held off the Navigators 58-45 before an estimated 1,200 fans at The Swamp.

North Star led by as much as 30-23, after starting a 7-0 run before Millard South rallied back to tie it at 30 off a Kyle Perry basket with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. The Gators then got a basket from Josiah Allick that put them up by two. But it was Drew Gilin’s three-pointer with two seconds left in the third that pulled the Patriots ahead 33-32 to spark the 12-0 run.

Nolan Benak nailed a three-pointer, followed by a Drew Wagner basket that put Millard South up 38-32 with 6:40 remaining. Perry and Wagner scored two more times during the run before North Star sophomore guard Donovan Williams scored off a layup to end the run and close the gap to eight, 42-34.

Millard South (11-3) didn’t let up off the gas pedal. Tyrell Carroll accounted for seven of his 13 points in the quarter, while Wagner added two more field goals in the period for a 10-point performance and Perry added another field goal and free throw as part of his game-high 15 points.

North Star (8-8) overall in the final quarter was outscored 25-13 and couldn’t recover.

Williams led the Gators in the loss with 14 points before fouling out. Sam Juracek added 12 points, including three 3-pointers in the loss for North Star, who trailed 10-7 after the first quarter and 21-20 at halftime.