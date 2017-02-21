BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Hosting A-1 District Tourney

Lincoln Pius X will host the A-1 boys district basketball tournament starting Saturday, Feb. 25, as the Nebraska School Activities Association released district pairings in Classes A and B on Tuesday morning.

The Thunderbolts, who are at the top of the Class A power point standings, will host North Platte in a 4pm game at Bishop Flavin Gym. The other semifinal game will feature No. 2 seed Millard North hosting No. 3 Millard South. The winner would play the winner of the Pius X/North Platte game in a Monday 7pm game at the site of the remaining upper seed.

Pius X has faced three Class A teams this season, winning twice (the lone loss to Lincoln Northeast). This season, the Thunderbolts moved up to Class A due to enrollment, but have played a Class B heavy schedule as they finish out the remaining contracts left against Class B teams.

