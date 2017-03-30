BOYS BASKETBALL: Smith Retiring As Southeast’s Boys Basketball Coach

The longest tenured boys basketball coach in Lincoln is retiring.

Southeast’s Jeff Smith announced late Wednesday night that he’s stepping down after 20 seasons, with a win-loss record of 324-153, 13 state tournament appearances and two runner-up finishes.

Smith thanked his family for allowing him to coach the last 34 years, adding "they have always been extremely supportive, loyal and loving."

Smith is a 1978 Southeast graduate, who played on the Knights’ runner-up basketball team in 1978 and 1977 state champion baseball and football teams.

Before Southeast, he coached at Pawnee City and had assistant coaching jobs at the college level, including Peru State, Nebraska and Eastern Washington. Smith will stay on the Southeast staff and continue to teach physical education and health.