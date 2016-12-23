BOYS BASKETBALL: Whitlow, Tupper Lead LNE To Win Over LSE

Lincoln Northeast got a combined 43 points from sophomore guard Malcolm Whitlow and 6-9 senior center Trace Tupper, as the Rockets beat Lincoln Southeast 59-44 Thursday night in boys basketball at the Prasch Gym.

Northeast (4-2) led 29-22 at halftime and took full control in the third quarter when Whitlow scored seven of his game-high 24 points in the period for a 43-29 advantage. After Southeast trimmed the lead to 43-35 following a three-point play and three-pointer from Sherrod Davison, Tupper took control by hitting a free throw and scored on a dunk in transition that was part of a three-point play. Tupper, who had a game-high 11 rebounds, had five blocks in the game, three in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets led 17-8 after the first quarter when Noah Thompson hit a three-pointer at the buzzer. Then Thompson hit another three to start the second quarter that provided a big spark.

Davison led Southeast in the loss with 15 points.