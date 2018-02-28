Boys State Basketball Tournament Brackets Are Out

Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Christian are the teams from the capital city that have qualified for the Boys State Basketball Tournament, which runs March 8-10.

In Class A, Pius X will play Omaha Creighton Prep at 7pm, March 8, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In the 8:45pm game, East will face Omaha Bryan.

In Class C1, Lincoln Christian will face Grand Island Central Catholic in the 9am game at the Devaney Sports Center.

KFOR and our sports station ESPN FM101.5/1480AM will provide coverage of those games.

Click here for the full state tournament bracket.