Brad Paisley Coming to PBA

Country music superstar, Brad Paisley has announced the continuation of his highly successful Weekend Warrior World Tour with dates added in 2018. The 27-date tour will kick off January 25th in Los Angeles at the Staples Center and extend through April, with more dates to be added. The tour will stop at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 26th. Special guests will be Broken Bow Records Platinum-selling artist, Dustin Lynch, RED BOW Records hit-maker, Chase Bryant and fast-rising star and multi-instrumentalist, Lindsay Ell. The 2018 Weekend Warrior World Tour is promoted by Concerts West/AEG Presents. Ticket on-sale information will be released soon.