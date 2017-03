Here are today’s answers (3/9/17)!

Brainbuster:

Q: We don’t start thinking about doing this until we are in our 40’s.

A: Take Vitamins

Secret Word Riddle:

Q: You danced among the willows in plain sight. Along with the Badgers and Deer in Black and White.

A: Barbie (Barbie is from Willows, Wisconsin. Polka – state dance, Badger – state animal, Deer – state wildlife animal, Barbie first appeared in a black and white swimsuit)