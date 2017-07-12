Brawl Breaks Out At Branched Oak Lake Tuesday Afternoon

At least three people were arrested, while several others were cited after a fight broke out in the swimming area of Branched Oak Lake on Tuesday evening.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says one of the people involved apparently threw a beer bottle into the lake, and someone asked the person to stop.

Words were exchanged and a fight broke out when 23-year-old Maranda Foy broke a beer bottle over the head of 24-year-old Christopher Boe. Things then escalated.

During the fight, a 12-year-old tried to intervene and was pushed out of the way by 28-year-old Jeffrey Munns. Deputies showed up and made arrests and issued citations.

Munns was cited for felony child abuse, violating a protection order, and third-degree assault. Sheriff Wagner says 24-year-old Heather Bell was cited for misdemeanor child abuse, and Boe was cited with third-degree assault.

Garrett Cooper, 24, was cited for misdemeanor third-degree assault, while Foy was cited for second-degree assault and use of a weapon.

Levi Munns, 23, was also cited for third-degree assault, while Brandon Brethouwer, 24, was cited for strangulation and third-degree assault.