BREAKING: Armed Robbery At Central Lincoln Apartment

Lincoln Police are processing the crime scene at 4009 Randolph on Friday, June 15, 2018, after a reported armed robbery. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN—Police are investigating a report of a robbery inside a central Lincoln apartment.

It happened around 8:45am Friday at 4009 Randolph Street in a building where the lower portion is a massage salon, while the apartment is upstairs. Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News the victims reported they were startled by two men, who got into their apartment.

One of the victims said one of the men showed a handgun and took some car keys and television before leaving.

Investigators set up a perimeter in the area and neighbors, including nearby businesses, were being interviewed by officers.

No other details were available.

