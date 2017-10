Lincoln Police are now investigating an armed robbery, the second one in about 9 hours, the latest one happening at the Kwik Shop at 27th and “W”.

Police were called shortly after 6am Tuesday, when the suspect walked in armed with a silver handgun and demanded stuff from two clerks and two customers. He took off on foot. No one was hurt.

Police are looking for a suspect, described as a black male in his mid 20s, wearing aviator sunglasses, yellow bandana, green camo jacket and black pants.