BREAKING: Authorities Search For Missing Lincoln Woman In Saline, Gage Counties

An investigation into the disappearance of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln has now branched out into areas of Gage and Saline Counties.

In a news release to KFOR News, Lincoln Police say multiple agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service are helping LPD and sheriff’s departments in both neighboring counties for any evidence that may help locating Loofe.

Authorities are encouraging folks to avoid any area for law enforcement is working in both Gage and Saline Counties.

Sydney Loofe is a white female, about 5-7, 130 pounds with blonde hair and was last seen in the Wilber area on November 15.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.