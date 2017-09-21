BREAKING: Escaped Nebraska Inmate Captured In Iowa

A Nebraska inmate who overpowreed a deputy for brief freedom has been captured and is in custody in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

Authorities captured 37-year-old Eric Scott was captured on Thursday, one day after breaking loose and stealing a state vehicle Wednesday, as he was being transported from the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln to the Dodge County Jail. Details on the apprehension were still under investigation.

Scott was supposed to make a court appearance in Fremont on Thursday. Dodge County officials said Scott escaped custody Wednesday after he fought with the deputy and forced him out of the vehicle near Ithaca in Saunders County.

Officials say the deputy suffered some injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Scott is a lifetime registered sex offender. He was being transported for a court hearing on charges of three counts 1st degree sexual assault of a child and one count intentional child abuse.