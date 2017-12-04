BREAKING: Family of Missing Lincoln Woman Reports Body Has Been Found

In a post on the official Facebook page “Finding Sydney Loofe”, family members are saying that the 24-year-old Lincoln woman’s body has been found.

According to the post, “It’s with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all. Please continue to pray for Sydney and our entire family. May God grant eternal rest unto thee. We love you Sydney.”

Loofe had been missing since Nov. 15 and last seen in the Wilber area. Multiple agencies, including Lincoln Police and the FBI, had been searching her.

No other details are available at this time. The FBI has yet to officially confirm this latest development.

