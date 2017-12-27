BREAKING: LFR Dealing With Two Working Fires In Opposite Ends of Lincoln

A snapshot of the fire at 6th and Calvert from just a few blocks away. (Photo courtesy of Will Bax)

A couple two alarm fires in Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

The fire at 6th and Calvert, reportedly at Paul Davis Interiors that came in around 5:15am, where the backside of the building was fully involved. It’s to our understanding that LFR had been fighting that fire defensively. No details were immediately available.

A few minutes after that call, LFR was sent out to a house fire near 67th and Gladstone, where it may have originated in the basement.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg told KFOR News at the scene 13 people were in the house, nine of them were taken to the hospital. Their official condition is not known at this time.

