BREAKING: LPD Looking For People of Interest In Lincoln Woman’s Disappearance

Police have developed two people of interest in the November 15th disappearance of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln.

On Tuesday, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister identified both people as Aubrey Trail, 51, and Bailey Boswell, 23. Both are known to have ties to multiple states.

Trail is a white male, 6-feet tall and 284 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Boswell is a white female, about 5-8, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Chief Bliemeister said, “I can assure you that we are making every effort to locate Sydney. And we will continue to do so, until she is found.”

The chief said they are wanting to talk with Trail and Boswell about Loofe’s disappearance. The last time anyone saw Loofe was November 15 in Wilber, Nebraska, after saying on social media she was leaving for a date.

Area law enforcement, including the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol, are helping in the search

for Loofe. Her family has also taken to social media and have postings on electronic bill boards asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information, call Lincoln Police are 402-441-6000.