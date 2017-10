Lincoln Police need your help finding a missing 13-year-old, who was last seen in the area of 8th and “D” Street.

According to the LPD’s Twitter account, Camarion Almond was reportedly overheard talking about running away. He’s possibly suicidal. Camarion was last seen wearing a red and white shirt, tan shorts and red Nike Air Force One low top basketball shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Camarion Almond, call Lincoln Police immediately at 402-441-6000.