BREAKING: Murder Charges Filed Against Persons of Interest In Loofe Death

KFOR News has learned that the two people of interest in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln are now facing charges related to the case.

KFOR’s media partner 10/11 Now is reporting that charges were filed Monday against Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains were filed against Trail and Boswell.

Both will appear in Saline County Court Tuesday at 11am.

No other information is being released at this time.