BREAKING NEWS: 2nd Arrest Made In Connection To Bank Robbery

Lincoln Police Friday afternoon arrested a 25-year-old man believed to be involved in the Dec. 28 armed robbery at Union Bank, 6801 “O” Street.

Shawn Brooks was taken to the Lancaster County Jail around 1:30pm and was cited for robbery, according to a police news release. Investigators contacted Brooks as he was walking in the 2600 block of West “O” Street.

Brooks, along with 19-year-old Marcus Remus of Omaha, are suspected of holding up the Union Bank where they allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money. Remus was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Brooks was developed as a suspect through his association with Remus.

Police are continuing to investigate other recent armed robberies in Lincoln, including the U-Stop at 110 West “O” Street on Dec. 26 and Roc’s Stop-N-Shop at 27th and South on Dec. 31, to see if both men are involved.