BREAKING NEWS: Armed Robbery At An East Lincoln Bank

By Jeff Motz
Mar 16, 1:11 PM

Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened just before 12:30pm Thursday at the Pinnacle Bank at 1776 South 70th Street. Police tell KFOR News two males, both about 16-years-old wearing surgical masks, both of them armed with handguns, demanded money then took off in an unknown direction. The first suspect is described as a white male with brown hair with black clothing. The other suspect is a black male, wearing dark clothing.  Scanner reports also indicate that a bigger model 4-door gold-colored car was seen in the area heading in an unknown direction.

