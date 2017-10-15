BREAKING NEWS: Bill Moos Named New Nebraska Athletic Director

Officials at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Sunday announced that Bill Moos will be the school’s new athletic director. He will begin the job Oct. 23.

In a statement released to KFOR News, UNL chancellor Ronnie Green said, “Nebraska has secured a proven winner in Bill Moos to lead Husker Athletics into a new era of excellence.”

Moos has been the athletic director at Washington State since 2010 and served as A.D. at Oregon prior to that. In both cases, Moos helped raise both athletic departments to national prominance.

The 66-year-old Moos has agreed to a five-year contract, with an annual base salary of $1-million, plus incentives.

Chancellor Green says Moos rose to the top of candidates that included sitting athletic directors from Power 5 conference schools. He added that Moos is a program builder who forges enduring relationships with coaches, student-athletes, staff, supporters and fans.

A news conference with Moos and Chancellor Green is scheduled for 4pm Sunday on the third floor of West Memorial Stadium Club.